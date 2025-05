News of Record for May 13, 2025 Published 6:32 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (King County, Washington, Superior Court warrant): Edward Hugh Campbell, 59, transient, 11:05 a.m. May 12 in the 200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

PROBATION VIOLATION: David Carson Weiss, 22, Baker City, 10:44 a.m. May 12 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.

Oregon State Police

Arrests, citations

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Robert Wayne Jarboe, 49, Huntington, 2:15 p.m. May 10 at the truck stop in Farewell Bend; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, PUBLIC INDECENCY: Michael James Burr, 55, Nampa, Idaho, 12:05 p.m. May 6 on Interstate 84, Milepost 340 eastbound; cited and released.

FAILURE TO INSTALL INTERLOCK DEVICE, DRIVING UNINSURED, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL: Luis Alberto Rodriguez Acosta, 31, Lynwood, Washington, 9:38 a.m. May 6 on Interstate 84, Milepost 292 eastbound; cited and released.

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Daisy Mar-Lee Carrier, 38, 10:02 a.m. May 4 on Highway 7, Milepost 44; cited and released.

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FELON IN POSSESSION OF WEAPON (knife): John Joseph Rioux, 36, Baker City, 10:02 a.m. May 4 on Highway 7, Milepost 44; cited and released.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON, OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL: Joseph Paul Burkett, 77, Fort Collins, Colorado, 1:10 p.m. May 3 on Sunridge Lane; cited at the Baker County Jail and released.

FAILURE TO REPORT AS A SEX OFFENDER: Christopher Ray Lovisone, 43, Baker City, 1:54 p.m. May 2 in the 2400 block of Windmill Lane; cited and released.

ASSAULT (Malheur County warrant): Jessica Sara Watkins, 33, Spokane, Washington, 11:48 a.m. May 2 at Best Frontage Road and Highway 86; jailed and later released.