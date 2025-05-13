BAKER/POWDER VALLEY/PINE EAGLE SOFTBALL: Bulldogs rally in seventh to nip Nyssa/Adrian, 5-4 Published 7:18 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

NYSSA — Maylee Martin stole home in the top of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie, and the Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle softball team went on to a 5-4 win over Nyssa/Adrian in a nonleague game Tuesday, May 13, at Nyssa.

Martin singled with one out, stole second and third and then came home with two outs for the game-winning run.

Reagan Ritter struck out two batters for the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and catcher Macey Morgan threw out Hailey Harnden, who had walked, when Harnden tried to steal second.

Baker never trailed, scoring two runs in the first inning on Raegan Gulick’s double and Morgan’s RBI groundout.

Nyssa scored one run in the first, but Baker boosted its lead to 4-1 with a pair of runs in the third.

Martin led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on Colbi Bachman’s fly ball out. Martin scored on Jaxyn Ramos’ groundout.

Gulick then homered to right field to make it 4-1.

Nyssa tied it at 4 with three runs in the fifth, setting up Martin’s game-winning steal.

Gulick started in the circle and struck out seven batters in five innings.

Ritter pitched the final two innings, striking out five while not giving up a hit or a run.

Gulick was 2 for 2 with the double and homer and two RBIs.