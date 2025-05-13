BAKER GIRLS GOLF: Bulldogs win district title, advance to state tournament May 19-20

Published 7:02 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Baker City Herald

The Baker girls golf team won the district title Tuesday, May 13, at wind-blown Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City, topping Trinity Lutheran of Bend by 21 shots after the 36-hole event that started Monday.

Baker advances to the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament May 19-20 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

Lilly Wilson led the Bulldogs with a fourth-place finish in the individual standings  with a two-day total of 183.

Jocelyn Bork tied for sixth at 193, Ashlyn Dalton tied for eighth at 194, and Brooklyn Rayl was 19th with 210.

Kyndal Chandler placed 45th with a two-day total of 254.

