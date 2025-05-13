Baker City woman arrested for 4th time since late February; latest charges include exceeding 100 mph, DUII, reckless driving and resisting arrest Published 6:25 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A Baker City woman who was arrested three times in a two-month period earlier this year on a variety of charges was arrested by an Oregon State Police trooper on Monday, May 12, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police after the trooper tried to stop the pickup she was driving on Interstate 84 near Baker City.

Angela Marie Aldrich, 45, was also cited for exceeding 100 mph on the freeway near the south Baker City interchange, according to an OSP report.

The report states that Trooper Cody Bennett tried to stop the Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was speeding. Aldrich, who was driving, didn’t stop.

Bennett wrote in his report that he later found Aldrich at a home in Baker City, where he arrested her with assistance from Baker City Police Sgt. Rand Weaver.

According to Bennett’s report, Aldrich tried to flee both in the pickup and on foot.

Aldrich was arrested about 5:59 p.m. at Valley Avenue and Fifth Street, according to the Baker County Dispatch log.

Aldrich was taken to the Baker County Jail.

She had been released from the jail on April 23 after posting $1,500, which is 10% of her $15,000 bail on charges related to her arrest April 22 for allegedly using a slingshot to shoot rocks at two men.

Aldrich is charged with attempted fourth-degree assault and harassment, both Class B misdemeanors, in that incident, according to court records.

She was arrested on March 3 after leading police on a pursuit through Baker Valley that extended for more than 20 miles. Aldrich was driving a 2021 Toyota 4Runner that had been reported stolen that evening from downtown Baker City.

A grand jury indicted Aldrich March 6 on four charges, all Class C felonies: unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Aldrich was released from the Baker County Jail on March 24 after posting $4,500, 10% of her $45,000 bail.

She was arrested on Feb. 26 on charges of first- and second-degree criminal trespassing, after she allegedly walked into an unlocked home near Quail Ridge Golf Course.

She was given an conditional release from the jail on those charges.

Aldrich’s next court appearance is a status check hearing on the charges from the February, March and April incidents. The hearing is set for May 19 at 1:45 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.