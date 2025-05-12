Volunteers needed to tidy downtown and Interpretive Center trails on May 17 Published 8:10 am Monday, May 12, 2025

A day to spruce up the community is coming Saturday, May 17, with an Epic Day of Service and Baker City-Zen’s Day cleanup.

Epic Day of Service

The Baker City Rotary Club is spearheading two projects as part of Rotary International’s Epic Day of Service.

The club always cleans the Interstate 84 interchange on Campbell Street, and this year will expand efforts to clean trails at the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center in partnership with Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, the Bureau of Land Management, Friends of NHOTIC, and Baker High School’s National Honor Society.

“The whole object is to break down barriers and do something as a community,” said Kent Virtue, Rotary president-elect.

Volunteers are welcome and can sign up at bit.ly/BakerRotaryEPICDay.

The first project is on Campbell Street, and helpers can arrive at 7 a.m. at the Baker County Chamber of Commerce. Virtue said this part should take 90 minutes or less.

The NHOTIC work is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., starting at the maintenance shed for a short orientation and assignments. Volunteers need to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Tools and gloves will be provided to clean the trail system and parking lots.

“We are so thrilled that Baker Rotary chose to clean up the Interpretive Center grounds as their Epic Day of Service,” said Ginger Savage, executive director Crossroads Carnegie Art Center and Friends of NHOTIC. “Incoming Baker Rotary President Kent Virtue’s excitement and commitment to this day is inspiring to all.”

Youth volunteers must be accompanied by an adult, and all volunteers are encouraged to bring a hat or sunscreen.

“As everyone knows the wind blows almost constantly up at the center and garbage and debris blow into the grounds, so these regular days of service are critical to keep the center friendly and welcoming to our guests and to assure the natural beauty of the landscape,” Savage said.

After the cleanup, volunteers are invited to enjoy complimentary doughnuts, coffee and water at Lone Pine Mercantile inside the Interpretive Center.

Crossroads is the parent organization of Friends of NHOTIC and is currently seeking volunteers to serve as greeters at the Interpretive Center on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the busy summer months.

If you are interested in helping, contact Ginger Savage at Crossroads at 541-523-5369.

City-Zen’s Day

Baker City Downtown’s annual clean up starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Court Plaza. Everyone is welcome to help spruce up downtown.

For updates, check the Facebook page for Baker City Downtown.