News of Record for May 12, 2025 Published 5:54 am Monday, May 12, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Lilyann Mae Carr, 20, Baker City, 12:20 a.m. May 10 at Main Street and Auburn Avenue; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant): Shane Raymond Boylan, 32, Baker City, 2:10 p.m. May 9 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.

Accident reports

May 9, 2:29 p.m. in the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue; noninjury accident.