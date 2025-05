MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Baker girls 2nd, boys 8th at Imbler meet; Powder Valley, Pine Eagle, Huntington also compete Published 11:15 am Monday, May 12, 2025

The Baker Middle School girls placed second in a track and field meet May 10 at Imbler.

Isabella Moyes won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Austin Hilton won the 1,500.

The Powder Valley girls placed eighth. Texie Van Tassell won the high jump.

The Baker boys placed eighth.

Pine Eagle and Huntington also competed in the meet.

The Oregon Meet of Champions will be May 16 at Corvallis.

Imbler Invite middle school track and field meet, May 10

Girls team scores

La Grande, 1st, 154; Baker, 2nd, 94; Powder Valley, 8th, 36; Pine Eagle, 11th, 14

Boys team scores

Baker, 8th, 30; Pine Eagle, 13th, 8; Powder Valley, 14th, 4

Baker, Powder Valley (PV), Pine Eagle (PE) girls individual results

100 meters

Isabella Moyes, 1st, 13.21; Sophia Johnson (PE), 6th, 14.28; Elliana Bingham (PV), 9th, 14.46; Paige Dunten (PV), 12th, 14.94; Alexis Morrison (PV), 13th, 14.97; Lilliana Sevier, 33rd, 16.90; Kinley Downing, 36th, 17.29; Teala Morris, 39th, 17.87

200 meters

Isabella Moyes, 1st, 28.21; Suzannah Miles, 2nd, 28.77; Iris Young, 6th, 30.43; Sophie Danes (PE), 10th, 31.08; Paige Dunten (PV), 11th, 31.48; Brooklyn Bennett (PE), 17th, 33.22; Josie Smith (PV), 25th, 34.83; McKinley Scott (PV), 30th, 36.78

400 meters

Iris Young, 3rd, 1:08.42; Stormie Houck, 8th, 1:15.11; Diana Rosales, 9th, 1:15.50

800 meters

Diana Rosales, 4th, 2:56.71

1,500 meters

Austin Hilton, 1st, 5:29.59

100 hurdles

Austin Hilton, 2nd, 19.94; Josie Smith (PV), 8th, 21.14; Kenzie McDonald (PV), 9th, 21.75; Alexis Flores (PV), 11th, 21.83; Sophia Johnson (PE), 12th, 21.88; Adrienne Marks, 19th, 23.24

300 hurdles

Gracycee Gray (PV), 6th, 1:03.05

4×100 relay

Baker, 2nd, 54.35 (Suzannah Miles, Iris Young, Joy Kerns, Isabella Moyes); Powder Valley, 4th, 58.07 (Paige Dunten, Bentley Bingham, Alexis Morrison, Elliana Bingham); Pine Eagle, 5th, 1:00.26 (Brooklyn Bennett, Sophie Danes, Sophia Johnson, Lilliana Sevier)

4×400 relay

Powder Valley, 4th, 5:05.57 (Bentley Bingham, Alexis Morrison, Kenzie McDonals, Elliana Bingham); Baker, 5th, 5:09.69 (Iris Young, Joy Kerns, Stormie Houck, Diana Rosales)

Shot put

Sophia Johnson (PE), 4th, 30-0.5; Texie Van Tassell (PV), 8th, 28-8; Lydia Kerns (PV), 14th, 27-1; Iris Young, 16th, 28-9.5; Sophie Danes (PE), 18th, 25-6; Lilliana Sevier (PE), 26th, 22-11; Jael Feik (PV), 30th, 21-1; Teala Morris, 34th, 17-7; Kinley Downing, 43rd, 14-10

Discus

Sophie Danes (PE), 7th, 60-4.5; Texie Van Tassell (PV), 16th, 52-7; Jael Feik (PV), 20th, 49-9; Lydia Kerns (PV), 22nd, 49-2; Lilliana Sevier (PE), 24th, 47-0; Teala Morris, 29th, 42-8; Adrienne Marks, 34th, 39-10

Javelin

Brooklyn Bennett (PE), 12th, 64-6; Teala Morris, 17th, 56-6; Lydia Kerns (PV), 21st, 53-11; Adrienne Marks, 25th, 49-11; Diana Rosales, 27th, 49-4; Jael Feik (PV), 33rd, 41-7

High jump

Texie Van Tassell (PV), 1st, 4-6; Austin Hilton, 2nd, 4-4; Alexis Flores (PV), 4th, 4-2; Suzannah Miles, 10th, 3-8; Adrienne Marks, 13th, 3-6

Pole vault

Austin Hilton, 4th, 5-0; Joy Kerns, 6th, 5-0

Long jump

Isabella Moyes, 3rd, 13-0.5; Bentley Bingham (PV), 4th, 12-7.75; Kenzie McDonald (PV), 8th, 12-0.5; Suzannah Miles, 9th, 11-11; Brooklyn Bennett (PE), 10th, 11-9.25; Stormie Houck, 21st, 10-6.75; McKinley Scott (PV), 24th, 10-3.25

Baker, Powder Valley (PV), Pine Eagle (PE), Huntington (H) boys individual results

100 meters

Will Hindman, 13th, 14.17; Lane Collier, 16th, 14.29; Kantapong Bunpan (H), 17th, 14.56; Isaiah Hund (PE), 20th, 14.78

200 meters

Romyn Myer, 9th, 28.36; Easton Hansen, 11th, 28.54; Lane Collier, 18th, 31.03; Isaiah Hund (PE), 21st, 32.32; Liam Smith (H), 34th, 46.90

400 meters

Romyn Myer, 4th, 1:01.34; Steven Rasmussen, 8th, 1:07.64; Bryce Thompson (PE), 9th, 1:08.56

800 meters

Bryce Thompson (PE), 4th, 2:37.54; Steven Rasmussen, 8th, 2:49.24; Bentley Boulter, 15th, 3:25.63

1,500 meters

Huck McCrae (PV), 8th, 5:23.16; Soren Kaaen, 9th, 5:48.16

3,000 meters

Soren Kaaen, 9th, 13:31.24

300 hurdles

Zane Hansen (PV), 6th, 58.26

4×100 relay

Baker, 2nd, 53.86 (Easton Hansen, Steven Rasmussen, Romyn Myer, Bernardo Loza); Pine Eagle, 6th, 57.58 (Colin Davis, Isaiah Hund, Bryce Thompson, Ryan Thompson); Huntington, 11th, 1:18.19 (Kantapong Bunpan, Paul Carr, Liam Smith, Darren Davis)

4×400 relay

Baker, 3rd, 4:34.53 (Steven Rasmussen, Easton Hansen, Romyn Myer, Carson Johnson)

Shot put

Zane Hansen (PV), 8th, 23-10; Traven Merritt (PE), 24th, 23-1.5; Daniel Richardson (PV), 28th, 22-0; Tucker Horn (PE), 30th, 21-1; Bentley Boulter, 33rd, 19-3

Discus

Traven Merritt (PE), 18th, 68-5; Daniel Richardson (PV), 19th, 68-3; Zane Hansen (PV), 24th, 63-0; Tucker Horn (PE), 28th, 60-2.5; Bentley Boulter, 30th, 58-6.5; Paul Carr (H), 39th, 38-11; Sawyer Simon (PV), 41st, 35-0; Darren Davis (H), 44th, 29-1

Javelin

Bentley Boulter, 15th, 82-9; Daniel Richardson (PV), 23rd, 70-4; Huck McCrae (PV), 27th, 68-0; Tucker Horn (PE), 35th, 63-1

High jump

Zane Hansen (PV), Will Hindman, 11th, 4-4; Lane Collier, Ryan Thompson (PE), 15th, 4-2; Soren Kaaen, 18th, 4-0

Pole vault

Lane Collier, 5th, 7-6; Soren Kaaen, 9th, 6-6

Long jump

Easton Hansen, 4th, 15-6.5; Will Hindman, 11th, 13-4.5; Ryan Thompson (PE), 14th, 12-9; Isaiah Hund (PE), 15th, 12-7.5; Colin Davis (PE), 18th, 12-5; Kantapong Bunpan (H), 20th, 12-1; Huck McCrae (PV), 24th, 11-4; Sawyer Simon (PV), 35th, 8-8.5; Darren Davis (H), 40th, 6-10; Liam Smith (H), 41st, 5-11

Triple jump

Huck McCrae (PV), 11th, 21-8.5