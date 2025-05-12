Bruin Bloomer wins regional wrestling title, qualifies for nationals

Published 6:05 am Monday, May 12, 2025

By Baker City Herald

Baker's Bruin Bloomer competes at the state middle school wrestling tournament in Albany. Bloomer placed fourth. (Jessica Hilton/Contributed Photo)

Bruin Bloomer, a seventh grader at Baker Middle School, won the western regional championship in freestyle in the 14 and under division at 126 pounds.

Bloomer, who competed against wrestlers from 13 states, qualified for the national tournament in Iowa in late June.

He won the regional championship match by technical fall (11-0) in 2 minutes and 10 seconds.

Bloomer was the triple crown winner in the Oregon Wrestling Association this year, winning the state title in the 14 and under division in all three styles of wrestling: folkstyle, freestyle and Greco Roman.

Bloomer won the state titles at 126 pounds in the freestyle and Greco Roman styles in April in Newberg.

He won the folkstyle event in January in Redmond.

