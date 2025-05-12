BAKER GIRLS GOLF: Bulldogs have 24-stroke lead after first day of district tournament Published 5:44 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

The Baker girls golf team has a 24-stroke lead after the first day of the two-day district tournament Monday, May 12, at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City.

Baker’s team score (top four players) after 18 holes was 380.

Trinity Lutheran of Bend is in second place at 404. La Grande is third at 410.

On the individual leaderboard, Baker’s Lilly Wilson is in third place after a round of 88. Ashlyn Dalton was one stroke back. Jocelyn Bork shot a 100, Brooklyn Rayl a 103, and Kyndal Chandler was at 125.

The tournament concludes Tuesday. The top two teams advance to the state tournament May 19-20 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.