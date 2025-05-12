Baker City woman charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, criminal mistreatment in death of newborn baby in December Published 4:25 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

A Baker County grand jury has indicted a Baker City woman on multiple felony charges in the death of a newborn baby found in her home in late December, including a crime that on conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 75 months.

Angela Marie Croucher, 33, was arrested by Baker City Police on Monday, May 12, around 3 p.m., according to a press release.

Croucher was taken to the Baker County Jail. Her bail was set at $600,000.

Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter said Monday afternoon that he believes Croucher gave birth to the baby.

The charges are related to Croucher’s alleged negligence in failing to adequately care for her newborn.

Baxter said he could not discuss details about the case, including how long he believes the baby lived and the circumstances in which the baby’s body was found.

The grand jury indicted Croucher on multiple felonies, including second-degree manslaughter, a Measure 11 crime in Oregon that on conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 75 months.

Croucher is also charged with criminally negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree abuse of a corpse, and a misdemeanor charge of concealing the birth of an infant.

The Baker County Major Crimes Team investigated the case. The team consists of detectives and officers from Baker City Police, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Baker County District Attorney’s office.

The body of the newborn baby was found Dec. 30 in Croucher’s home at 1912 17th St., between Broadway Street and Court Avenue.

The Baker County Dispatch Center reported a medical call at that address on Dec. 29 at 4:54 p.m. Pioneer Ambulance and the Baker City Fire Department responded. The report had no other information about the call.

Baxter said the amount of time between the baby’s body being found and the indictment — about 4 1 /2 months — reflects the “thorough investigation” that police did, including talking with witnesses and collecting evidence from the state crime lab.