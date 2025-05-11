‘Let’s Gather’ event planned May 16-17 in Baker City Published 10:08 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

Weekend features events for women, men and families

The Rural Christian Women team is putting together a “Let’s Gather” event May 16-17 in Baker City.

The organizing team has offered events for women from across Eastern Oregon and Idaho since 2012, with a break during the COVID pandemic. This year, the gathering has expanded to include men and families, too.

“The goal is to provide opportunity to come together and encourage one another through music, messages, special guests and connection,” said Elissa Morrison, one of the organizers.

The weekend is sponsored by the Rural Christian Women team, local churches, MomCo and local radio station 91.9, KTSY.

KTSY will kick off the weekend on Friday, May 16, with its “Latte Da” event for ladies at Charlie’s Deli & Ice Cream, 2101 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon. No RSVP is required.

Friday night is for men, women and families (child care is provided for age 4 and younger). The evening will feature music from a team across local churches and a message from special guest speaker Wes Price at 6 p.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane.

Price will share events from his life that moved from tragedy to triumph. An avid outdoorsman, businessman, father, athlete and pilot – his life was changed in seconds in a plane crash.

The weekend continues with special events for men and women on Saturday, May 17. “Breakfast with Wes” for men of all ages will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St.

“Treasure in Jars of Clay” is the theme for the Saturday Women’s Retreat, and all ages are welcome. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. This gathering includes a women’s music team from local churches, refreshments, time to fellowship, and inspiring messages from multiple women.

The keynote speaker is Donna Kilgore, who has been speaking at women’s events across the Northwest for over 20 years. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, musician and gardener.

All events are free; donations will be accepted to help with event costs. Sign-ups encouraged (but not required) for men’s breakfast — sign up at a local church or by calling Harvest Church at 541-523-4233.

Sign-ups requested (but not required) for the women’s event at https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/treasure-in-jars-of-clay or access the link and get additional information on the Rural Christian Women Facebook page.

Childcare is available for the Women’s Retreat — sign-ups required via the link or by calling the Baker City Christian Church, 541-523-5425.