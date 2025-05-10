BAKER, POWDER VALLEY TRACK AND FIELD: Bulldog girls 2nd, boys 4th at Ontario twilight meet Published 7:19 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

ONTARIO — Freshman Molly Rasmussen won the high jump and the Baker girls track and field team finished second in the Valley Family Health Care Twilight Meet Friday, May 9, at Ontario.

Rasean Jones won the 100 meters and Daniel Brown won the 3,000 as the Bulldog boys placed fourth.

Powder Valley also competed in the meet.

Jones also placed second in the 200 meters in a time of 22.36 seconds, the second-fastest in BHS history behind Larry Derrick’s 22.10 in 1965.

Valley Family Health Care Twilight meet, Ontario

Boys team scores

Vale, 1st, 105.5; Nyssa, 2nd, 99; Burns, 3rd, 97; Baker, 4th, 93; Powder Valley, 12th, 4

Girls team scores

Vale, 1st, 157.5; Baker, 2nd, 76; Powder Valley, 11th, 22.5

Baker, Powder Valley (PV) girls individual results

100 meters

Sammy Gressley, 3rd, 12.62; Sky Nesser (PV), 8th, 13.38; Ellie Murphy, 14th 13.86; Lyndi Bingham (PV), 17th, 14.00; Emmie Dickinson (PV), 19th, 14.23; Janie Bingham (PV), 21st, 14.67; Brylee Bain, 24th, 14.77; Valentina Bussolotti, 31st, 15.33

200 meters

Sammy Gressley, 2nd, 25.82; Ellie Murphy, 12th, 30.21; Brylee Bain, 18th, 31.11; Kilynn Waite (PV), 19th, 31.74; Azailya Combs (PV), 21st, 32.20; Sloan Petersen (PV), 27th, 35.05

400 meters

Emmie Dickinson (PV), 10th, 1:08.22; Jurnee Bliss, 16th, 1:16.67; Camilla Longagnani (PV), 17th, 1:17.53; Valentina Bussolotti, 18th, 1:19.71; Sloan Petersen (PV), 19th, 1:22.85

800 meters

Gwen Rasmussen, 4th, 2:42.54; Sofie Kaaen, 5th, 2:51.03; Baylee Smith (PV), 11th, 3:39.63

1,500 meters

Gwen Rasmussen, 4th, 5:28.55; Matty Gressley, 7th, 5:58.87; Brielle McCrae (PV), 8th, 6:04.20

100 hurdles

Meren Jesenko, 8th, 18.61; Anna Johnson, 11th, 19.44; Azailya Combs (PV), 12th, 19.79; Grace Tracy, 14th, 20.08; Sophia Fortin, 15th, 20.09

300 hurdles

Meren Jesenko, 5th, 50.57; Hannah Martin (PV), 6th, 51.00; Grace Tracy, 9th, 54.57; Azailya Combs (PV), 12th, 56.25; Sophia Fortin, 15th, 56.83; Anna Johnson, 16th, 56.90

4×100 relay

Baker, 5th, 55.82 (Ellie Murphy, Brylee Bain, Sophia Fortin, Grace Tracy)

4×400 relay

Baker, 3rd, 4:21.09 (Grace Tracey, Meren Jesenko, Molly Rasmussen, Sammy Gressley); Powder Valley, 10th, 4:48.50 (Lyndi Bingham, Janie Bingham, Kellee Dixon, Kyla Richardson)

Shot put

Kate Norton, 2nd, 38-2; Lilly Collins, 19th, 25-9; Lea Weston (PV), 20th, 25-6; Kiley Kerns (PV), 38th, 21-9; Baylee Smith, 39th, 21-8; Marley Barrett, 40th, 21-5; Brielle McCrae (PV), 41st, 19-4

Discus

Lilly Collins, 11th, 77-11; Kyla Richardson (PV), 14th, 75-5; Lea Weston (PV), 27th, 64-5.5; Kiley Kerns (PV), 33rd, 53-5; Brielle McCrae (PV), 34th, 53-4; Elona Alba-Keffer, 37th, 44-9

Javelin

Kellee Dixon (PV), 7th, 88-10; Marley Barrett, 12th, 79-2; Chloe Cox (PV), 20th, 67-11; Janie Bingham (PV), 24th, 65-4; Kilynn Waite (PV), 26th, 63-5; Jericha Hearne, 29th, 57-5

High jump

Molly Rasmussen, 1st, 5-0; Sky Nesser (PV), 4th, 4-8; Kyla Richardson (PV), 7th, 4-6; Anna Johnson, Ellie Murphy, 9th, 4-4

Pole vault

Sofie Kaaen, 3rd, 9-0; Molly Rasmussen, 5th, 7-6; Remy Damschen, 9th, 6-6; Reese Roys, 10th, 6-6

Long jump

Lyndi Bingham (PV), 4th, 15-5; Hannah Martin (PV), 5th, 15-4; Molly Rasmussen, 6th, 15-2.75; Brylee Bain, 17th, 13-10; Anna Johnson, 18th, 13-9.5; Reese Roys, 20th, 13-4.5; Camilla Longagnani (PV), 22nd, 12-3.25; Kilynn Waite (PV), 23rd, 12-2.75

Triple jump

Kellee Dixon (PV), 9th, 29-11.5; Reese Roys, 11th, 28-3.5; Baylee Smith, 15th, 22-4.5

Baker, Powder Valley (PV) boys individual results

100 meters

Rasean Jones, 1st, 10.93; Wayland Thomas, 12th, 11.89; Johndale Buniag, 15th, 11.99; Lance Downing, 16th, 12.11; Bowen McGuire (PV), 28th, 13.11

200 meters

Rasean Jones, 2nd, 22.36; Henry Kamerdula, 7th, 23.76; Lance Downing, 15th, 24.79; Alan Bedolla (PV), 19th, 25.58; Britt Combs (PV), 26th, 27.07; Bowen McGuire (PV), 28th, 27.61

400 meters

Wayland Thomas, 7th, 54.29; William Spriet, 8th, 54.97; Isaiah Hannah, 17th, 59.29; Zack Conant, 19th, 1:01.28; Henry White (PV), 27th, 1:07.06

800 meters

Daniel Brown, 2nd, 2:02.48; William Spriet, 13th, 2:17.33; Bryson Petrucci, 18th, 2:22.85; Space Handy, 26th, 2:29.25

1,500 meters

Alan Bedolla (PV), 21st, 5:15.60; Jarren Cikanek, 24th, 5:22.66; Space Handy, 25th, 5:22.90

3,000 meters

Daniel Brown, 1st, 9:31.02; Brigham Leggett (PV), 12th, 11:14.35; Jarren Cikanek, 14th, 11:33.76

110 hurdles

Jack Joseph, 4th, 16.11; Caiden Anderson-Ficek (PV), 5th, 17.02; Quin Wellman, 11th, 18.60; Ian Brougham, 13th, 18.92

300 hurdles

Ian Brougham, 3rd, 48.55

4×100 relay

Baker, 6th, 45.45 (Johndale Buniag, Gavin Combs, Lance Downing, Henry Kamerdula); Baker, 8th, 48.04 (Bryson Petrucci, Isaiah Hannah, Joseph Warbis, William Spriet)

4×400 relay

Baker, 2nd, 3:29.86 (Kane Hellberg, Jack Joseph, Wayland Thomas, Rasean Jones); Powder Valley, 10th, 4:25.56 (Caiden Anderson-Ficek, Alan Bedolla, Brigham Leggett, Jackson Cox)

Shot put

Ryder Nimmo, 9th, 37-1; Isaac Berry, 10th, 35-4; Jamie McCain, 17th, 32-4

Discus

Quin Wellman, 4th, 123-10; Ryder Nimmo, 13th, 94-7.5; Hayden Marks, 20th, 86-6; Jackson Cox (PV), 21st, 85-7; Isaac Berry, 24th, 76-8

Javelin

Jamie McCain, 16th, 98-0; Asher Payton, 17th, 94-7; Bowen McGuire (PV), 18th, 92-7; Henry White (PV), 21st, 89-10; Jackson Cox (PV), 24th, 83-4

High jump

Jack Joseph, 2nd, 6-0; Joseph Warbis, 6th, 5-6; Gabriel McBride, 9th, 5-0

Pole vault

Jack Joseph, 8th, 10-6; Gabriel McBride, 11th, 9-6; William Spriet, 14th, 9-0

Long jump

Joseph Warbis, 2nd, 18-10.25; Johndale Buniag, 12th, 16-7.5

Triple jump

Johndale Buniag, 4th, 40-10; Kane Hellberg, 10th, 37-6; Wayland Thomas, 11th, 36-7.5