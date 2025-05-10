BAKER/POWDER VALLEY/PINE EAGLE SOFTBALL: Bulldogs drop doubleheader at Pendleton Published 7:39 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

PENDLETON — The Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle softball team dropped a doubleheader at Pendleton on Friday, May 9.

The Bulldogs struggled at the plate in both games, with five hits in a 12-2 loss in the first game, and three hits in an 11-1 loss in the nightcap against the eighth-ranked Lady Bucks, who are 19-3 on the season and 8-2 in the Greater Oregon League.

Macey Morgan, Kate Nilsen and Hannah Sullivan had Baker’s hits in the second game.

Morgan and Raegan Gulick each had a hit an an RBI in the first game. Jaxyn Ramos, Paityn Barr and Reagan Ritter also had hits in the first game.

Baker, 7-14 overall and 2-8 in Greater Oregon League play, travel to Nyssa on Tuesday, May 13, for a nonleague game at 4 p.m. PDT. The Bulldogs then conclude their league schedule with a doubleheader at Ontario on May 16. Baker has two nonleague home games to round out its regular season, May 20 against Vale at 5 p.m., and May 21 against Umatilla, also at 5 p.m.