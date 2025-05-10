BAKER BOYS GOLF: Bulldogs win district team title, Eli Long individual championship Published 6:03 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Baker’s Eli Long shot a 1-under par 69 in the final round of the boys district golf tournament Saturday, May 10, to lead the Bulldogs to the team title and a berth in the Class 4A state tournament May 19-20.

Long followed a round of 80 on Friday with the lowest round of the tournament, which was played at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City, by seven shots. Pendleton/Griswold’s Garret Reinhart carded a 76 on Saturday and finished third overall.

Long’s two-day total of 149 was eight strokes better than freshman teammate Jake Holden, who was second with rounds of 79 Friday and 78 Saturday.

In the team standings, Baker’s two-day total was 642 strokes, 28 shots ahead of Pendleton/Griswold. La Grande was third at 693, and Ontario fourth at 966.

In individual standings, Baker’s Jaxon Logsdon was fourth with rounds of 83 and 81. Grant Gambleton was ninth with rounds of 87 and 82. Jace Whitford was 10th with rounds of 90 and 81, and Palmer Chandler was 11th with rounds of 83 and 91.

The Class 4A state tournament will be at Tokatee Golf Club east of Eugene.

Baker won the 2023 state title and finished second in 2024.

The Baker girls will compete in the district tournament May 12-13, also at Quail Ridge.