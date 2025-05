News of Record for May 9, 2025 Published 9:13 am Friday, May 9, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Amber Ann Bailey, 44, Baker City, 7:42 p.m. May 8 in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.

Accident reports

May 7, 6 p.m. on Highway 30, Milepost 48; noninjury accident.

May 7, 11:06 a.m. at Highway 7 and Griffin Gulch Lane; injury accident, with patient refusing transport by ambulance.