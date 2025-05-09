Firefighters contain Connor Creek fire in eastern Baker County Published 4:08 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 9

The BLM Vale Hotshots firefighting crew has contained a 16-acre fire near Connor Creek in eastern Baker County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze was reported about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, on a slope above Connor Creek a few miles west of the Snake River Road along Brownlee Reservoir. The site is about 18 miles north of Huntington.

A BLM fire engine worked on the fire Thursday, and the Hotshots arrived on Friday morning. The fire was fully contained as of 2:20 p.m., said Larisa Bogardus, public information officer for the BLM’s Vale District.

The fire burned in very steep, rough terrain with a mix of juniper trees, brush and grass that has started to dry after a nearly rainless stretch dating back to early April.

In addition to the Connor Creek fire, fire crews found and doused two human-caused trash fires on BLM land in the same area, Bogardus said.

“Fire season is here,” she said. “Cheatgrass and other fine fuels are already curing, making them very receptive to fire. Residents and visitors should be extra careful with field, debris and trash burning, as well as campfires. Never leave a fire unattended. Always have a shovel and plenty of water ready in case a fire starts to spread. Extinguish fires completely by pouring water on coals and stirring with a shovel. Do this several times to make sure it is dead out and cold to the touch.”

Connor Creek heads near Lookout Mountain and flows east into Brownlee Reservoir. A dirt road follows the creek from the Snake River Road. The fire is south of the creek, which flows through a steep limestone canyon.