Cascade Natural Gas to replace lines in south Baker City Published 10:04 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Cascade Natural Gas will replace natural gas mains and services on the south side of Baker City this spring and early summer.

Work will get underway in the area of Auburn Avenue between Eighth Street and Pear Street on May 19, and the entire project is expected to take approximately five to six months depending on weather conditions and any other unanticipated delays.

Work at specific properties may take only one week.

The project will only require a short interruption to customers’ gas service. A CNG representative will contact affected customers to schedule a relight of appliances.

Please refer to Cascade Natural Gas’ website for more information and a map that outlines the area where the replacement work will occur. The project map is available here: www.cngc.com/in-the- community/construction-updates