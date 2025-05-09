BAKER BOYS GOLF: District tournament starts today at Quail Ridge in Baker City, continues Saturday

Published 8:56 am Friday, May 9, 2025

By Jayson Jacoby | Baker City Herald

Baker's Palmer Chandler putts during the Baker Invitational April 28, 2025. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald)

The District 4 boys golf tournament starts Friday, May 9, at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City, with players teeing off between noon and 1 p.m.

Baker is the defending district champion. The Bulldogs won the Class 4A state title in 2023 and were second in 2024.

Other district teams are Pendleton/Griswold, La Grande and Ontario. The 36-hole tournament continues Saturday.

The girls district tournament will also be played at Quail Ridge, on May 12-13.

