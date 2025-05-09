BAKER BOYS GOLF: Bulldogs in the lead after first day of district tournament Published 6:48 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The Baker boys golf team has a 7-shot lead over Pendleton/Griswold after the first day of the two-day district tournament Friday, May 9, at Quail Ridge Golf Course.

The tournament concludes Saturday. The top two teams advance to the Class 4A state tournament May 19-20 at Tokatee Golf Club east of Eugene.

Baker won the 2023 state title and finished second in 2024.

After Friday’s first round, Baker’s team score was 333 strokes. Pendleton/Griswold was at 340, La Grande at 355 and Ontario at 474.

Baker freshman had the best round with a 9-over par 79, but he wasn’t one of Baker’s top five seeded players so his score didn’t count toward the team total.

Eli Long was second with a round of 80. Palmer Chandler and Jaxon Logsdon both carded 83s, and Grant Gambleton had a round of 87. Jace Whitford carded a 90.