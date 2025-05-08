Letter to the editor for May 8, 2025 Published 7:09 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Beware of media bias.

For those who are interested in knowing the uncensored truth about what is happening so they can make up their own mind, I suggest googling “The Media Bias Chart” and going to the interactive one at Ad Fortes Media. Here all kinds of news sources are rated, vertically for accuracy and horizontally for right or left bias. Choosing a couple of sources from the top of the resulting bell curve will keep you well informed — the more biased, the less truthful and complete. The chart is crowded, but the site is interactive so individual news media can be checked by entering the name at the left. And for the skeptical there is also a description of the methodology used to come up with the ratings.

Kirsten Badger

Sparta