15-acre fire reported along Connor Creek Road about 18 miles north of Huntington Published 6:41 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

A fire, estimated at 15 acres, is reported along Connor Creek Road at the eastern edge of Baker County, just west of Brownlee Reservoir and about 18 miles north of Huntington.

The fire was reported at 4:43 p.m. No cause was listed.

One BLM fire engine is working on the blaze.