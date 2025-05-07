Saint Alphonsus ‘evaluating options’ about potentially opening pharmacy to public in Baker City Published 10:46 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Officials at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City are “evaluating options” regarding the possibility of having a pharmacy available to the public, according to a statement from the hospital on Wednesday, May 7.

The Baker City Herald asked Saint Alphonsus about the issue in the wake of Rite Aid’s bankruptcy and the company announcing that it plans to close or sell many of its stores. The Baker City store is not on the list for which Rite Aid is seeking approval to close from the judge in the bankruptcy case.

The Rite Aid pharmacy is one of three pharmacies in Baker County. One of those three, in the Safeway store, will close May 25. The Bi-Mart pharmacy in Baker City closed a few years ago.

The statement from Saint Alphonsus: “We are aware of the evolving pharmacy landscape in Baker City. As a critical access hospital, we are committed to providing an array of important health care services that our community should expect, and we are evaluating options to bring more pharmacy access to Baker City. We will share updates about any changes to our services when we have them.”