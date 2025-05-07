Culvert replacement will cause traffic delays on Highway 86 about 9 miles east of Halfway

Published 7:43 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Baker City Herald

Replacing this culvert under Highway 86 in eastern Baker County will cause traffic delays. (Oregon Department of Transportation photo)

HALFWAY — Work started this week on replacing a culvert under Highway 86 about nine miles east of Halfway, and drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Workers will replace the Fish Creek culvert near Milepost 63, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The culvert is failing, according to ODOT. The new culvert will also make it easier for fish to move through the culvert.

Workers will start by preparing the site and installing temporary signs. During the first few weeks of construction, traffic will be controlled by an automatic flagging device during the day.

The project is slated to be finished this November.

