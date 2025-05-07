BAKER TRACK AND FIELD: Bulldog boys 1st, girls tie for 1st at three-way home meet Published 6:01 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

1 of 6

The Baker boys finished first, and the girls tied with Vale for first, in a three-team track and field meet Tuesday, May 6, at BHS.

Ontario was the third team.

The Baker boys had 78 points. Vale was second with 52, Ontario third with 18.

On the girls side, Baker and Vale tied with 69 points. Ontario had 5.

Baker had many individual winners.

In girls events, Sammy Gressley won the 200 meters and long jump, Gwen Rasmussen won the 800 and 3,000, Meren Jesenko won the 300 hurdles, Kate Norton won the shot put and javelin, and Ellie Murphy won the high jump. Baker’s 4×100 relay team of Claire Bachman, Meren Jesenko, Sammy Gressley and Molly Rasmussen won their race.

For boys, Rasean Jones won the 400 meters and javelin, William Spriet won the 800, Jack Joseph won the 110 hurdles, Henry Gaslin won the high jump, and Kane Hellberg won the long jump and triple jump. Baker’s 4×400 relay team of Ian Brougham, Gavin Combs, Bryson Petrucci and Wayland Thomas was first.