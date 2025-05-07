BAKER/POWDER VALLEY/PINE EAGLE SOFTBALL: Bulldogs dominate Burns/Crane, 8-1 Published 6:19 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Pitcher Raegan Gulick allowed four hits and struck out four in seven innings and the Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle softball team rolled past Burns/Crane 8-1 in a nonleague game Wednesday evening, May 7, at the Baker Sports Complex.

Gulick gave up a single earned run in the complete game win.

Colbi Bachman went 2 for 4, and Kate Nilsen drove in two runs.

Baker led from the start, as Jaxyn Ramos had an RBI single and Nilsen an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first to stake the Bulldogs to a 2-0 lead.

Baker added five more runs in the second, as Nilsen and Gulick both drew bases-loaded walks. Three runs scored when Burns misplayed Ramos’ fly ball.

The Bulldogs return to Greater Oregon League play on Friday, May 9, when they travel to Pendleton for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.