Two Baker County professional steer wrestlers among leaders in earnings this year Published 6:06 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Two Baker County cowboys are among the leaders in steer wrestling as the professional rodeo season continues.

Jesse Brown of Baker City is in second place with season earnings of $58,862.

Tucker Allen of Ventura, California, is the leader with season earnings of $101.,549.

Brown has qualified for the past five National Finals Rodeos. He finished sixth in the world in 2024 with earnings of $258,000. He won two of the 10 rounds at the 2024 National Finals and tied for first in another.

Brown has two wins this season, at San Angelo, Texas, and Fort Worth, Texas. Brown set a personal record time of 2.9 seconds in the first round at San Angelo in early April, winning $6,628. He won $9,942 for overall average of 10.7 seconds on three head.

Brown’s best season was 2023, when he finished third in the world standings. He was fifth in 2022 and sixth in 2021.

Mike McGinn of Haines is in 18th place with earnings of $29,623 for the year. He was first in a rodeo earlier this year in Clovis, California, where his 4.0-second time in round two won hi $2,498. He also won round three, in 4.8 seconds, to win $2,498, and pocketed $4,997 for best overall time.

McGinn was 31st in the world standings in both 2024 and 2023.