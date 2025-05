News of Record for May 6, 2025 Published 5:51 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrants): Joshua Ryan Brown, 42, Baker City, 9:06 p.m. May 5 in the 1600 block of Valley Avenue; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

PROBATION VIOLATION: Steven Arthur Engle, 60, Baker City, 4:41 p.m. May 5 at the courthouse; jailed.