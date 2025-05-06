HIGH SCHOOL RODEO: Baker County students competing in Oregon high school rodeo season Published 7:41 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Several Baker County teenagers are competing in Oregon High School Rodeo Association events this spring.

The list of competitors includes Taylor Churchfield and Colton Clark from Baker High School, Reagan Martin, Tyler Tennent and Krece Moore, students at Burnt River Charter in Unity, and Winter Smith and Ella Wilde, students at Baker Charter School.

The most recent rodeo was May 2-4 in Prineville.

Results for Baker County competitors:

First round

Tie down roping

Krece Moore, 4th, 11.77

Barrel racing

Reagan Martin, 7th, 18.294

Team roping heelers

Krece Moore, 1st, 8.01

Goat tying

Tyler Tennent, 10th, 9.73

Girls cutting

Taylor Churchfield, 2nd, 71

Second round

Tie down roping

Krece Moore, 10th, 19.17

Team roping heelers

Colton Clark, 7th, 14.89

Breakaway roping

Reagan Martin, 5th, 3.55

Girls cutting

Taylor Churchfield, 5th, 70

For the season, not counting results from Prineville, Moore is ranked seventh in the state in the boys AA division.

Churchfield was sixth in girls cutting, Moore is tied for first, and Clark is 28th in team roping, Moore is 13th in tie down roping, Tennent 28th and Martin 29th in breakaway roping, Tennent 27th in goat tying and Martin 24th in barrel racing.

The next rodeo is May 9-11 in Burns.

The Oregon state finals are June 11-14 in Prineville. Competitors can potentially qualify for either the National High School Finals July 13-19 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, or the Silver State International Rodeo June 30-July 7 in Winnemucca, Nevada.