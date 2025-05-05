Record-breaking heat possible late this week in Baker County

Published 10:55 am Monday, May 5, 2025

By Baker City Herald

Flowers will bask in summery temperatures later this week in Baker County. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald)

After a cool and windy weekend and similar weather Monday, May 5, temperatures will be rising rapidly, and winds calming, as the week progresses.

By late in the week, record-breaking heat is possible in Baker County, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10, are likely to be the warmest days.

The forecast high in Baker City for Friday is 83 degrees. That would tie the record for the date of 83, set in 2013.

Saturday’s forecast high is 86, which would break the record of 84 set in 2013.

Sunday’s forecast high is 81. The record for May 11 is 88 degrees, set in 1969.

