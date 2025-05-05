News of Record for May 5, 2025 Published 8:30 am Monday, May 5, 2025

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

MENACING, HARASSMENT, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Kyle Jakkob Sullivan, 19, Baker City, 10:57 a.m. May 4 at Court Avenue and Third Street; jailed.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Deegan Lee Scharf, 20, Pendleton, 10:50 p.m. May 3 on Sunridge Lane; cited and released.

Accident reports

May 4, 6:26 p.m. on Highway 86 near Milepost 34; noninjury accident.

May 4, 4:01 p.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 335 eastbound; injury accident, with patient taken by LifeFlight to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.