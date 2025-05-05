BAKER TRAPSHOOTING: Defending champion Bulldogs atop standings after two weeks of competition Published 2:31 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

The Baker Bulldog trapshooting team, the defending state champion, has had a strong start in its bid to repeat.

After two weeks of competition, Baker is first in the Class 2A standings with a two-week total of 6,922 points.

There are 10 teams in Class 2A, which is the top category, equivalent to Class 4A/5A/6A in other sports, Baker coach Zack Kimball said.

Mountain View of Bend is second with 5,809.50. Crook County is third (5,280), Canby is fourth (4,492.50), and Newberg is fifth (4,011.50).

In the individual standings, Baker holds the top two spots — including top boy and girl — and six of the top 11 overall.

Chris Schuh, who won the overall boys state title last spring as a sophomore, when he hit 99 of 100 targets, is the top-ranked shooter after two weeks with a perfect season average of 25 targets hit for each round of 25 targets. Schuh hasn’t missed a single target out of 100 in the first two weeks, Kimball said.

Teammate Conner Norton is tied for second with an average of 24.75, having missed only one target.

Connor Martin and Jaxon Ford are tied for fifth at 24.50, and Riley Hurliman and Remington Benson are tied for 10th with averages of 24.25.

Hurliman is the top-ranked girls shooter.

Kimball said he is impressed with the team’s performance as it faces the pressure of trying to defend its state team title.

“They’re about as focused as I’ve seen then,” Kimball said on Monday, May 5. “Every single one of them puts in the time. They work extremely hard.”

The Bulldogs will host the Elkhorn Youth Shoot on May 25 at the Baker Trap Club, 42698 Imnaha Road about a mile north of town. Competition starts at 9 a.m.

The state tournament will be June 21-22 in Hillsboro.

Other Baker individual positions and averages after two weeks of competition.

Boys

Jose Armenta, Ethan Whiting, Ethan Morgan, tied for 12th, 24

Dakota Hoadley, Jayden Hansen, tied for 17th, 23.75

Waylon Gibbons, tied for 36th, 23.50

Alex Wise, tied for 46th, 23.25

Girls

Marley Hussey, tied for ninth, 22.50

The Bulldog team includes middle school and high school students. The team roster, by grade:

Seniors

Jose Armenta, Seth Holden, Ethan Morgan, Joe Zikmund, Remington Benson, Ethan Hills, Gabriela Maluf, Alex Wise

Juniors

Riley Hurliman, Alex Jaca, Jaxon Ford, Connor Martin, Conner Norton, Dakota Robertson, Chris Schuh

Sophomores

Waylon Gibbons, Cohen Johnson, Ethan Whiting, Dakota Hoadley, Marley Hussey

Freshmen

Leo Leddy, Jayden Hansen

Eighth graders

Clancey Boehm, Kayson Crowther, Karson Dickerson, Luke Hills, Sam Marble, Tyler Myatt, Ty Price, Gunner Robertson, Parker Roys, Liam Conklin, Lincoln Conklin, Sam Hall, Jax Honsvick, Xander Johnson

Seventh graders

Beckett Jury, Lewis Morin, Payson Thomas