Baker City will soon have a permanent spot for table tennis

Published 11:58 am Monday, May 5, 2025

By Lisa Britton | Baker City Herald

This concrete pad in Geiser-Pollman Park is the future home of a concrete table tennis structure, a project organized by the Baker City Rotary Club. (Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald)

When Ken Krohn saw a story about concrete table tennis structures in Canada, he thought it would be a fine project for the Baker City Rotary Club.

After all, that story was in The Rotarian, a monthly magazine mailed to every member of Rotary.

Krohn is the current club president. He saw the idea several years ago, but it took some time to raise the money.

The table, made of concrete and weighing 3,000 pounds, costs $2,800. The shipping is $3,100. Also, a concrete pad, measuring about 21 feet by 9 feet, is required to secure the table.

“That was by far the best price I could get,” he said.

Krohn said the project was funded by local Rotary fundraisers, a grant from the Rotary District Foundation, and a grant from the Leo Adler Community Fund.

The concrete was poured last week in Geiser-Pollman Park, near the playground. He said the table should arrive in three to four weeks.

“It’ll be installed within a day of being delivered,” he said.

The table sits on four ball-shaped legs, and has a permanent stainless steel net.

Users can bring their own paddles and balls, or check out a set at the Baker County Public Library located across the river from the park. The library paddles and balls will be due back the same day.

Krohn said a bench and sign will be installed later — both are being built by Natural Structures in Baker City.

“When it’s all done, we’ll have a ribbon cutting,” he said.

The original table tennis project started with Rotarian Dianne Moore in Toronto, Canada. Now, that country has more than 100 concrete table tennis sites.

About Lisa Britton | Baker City Herald

Lisa Britton is editor of Go! Eastern Oregon, and a reporter for the Baker City Herald. Contact her at 541-518-2087 or lisa.britton@bakercityherald.com.

email author More by Lisa Britton

More Top-Home

Baker City residents concerned about deaths of 2 cats, from adjacent homes, in a few weeks

Work starting on realigning 10th Street intersection in north Baker City causes temporary closures on Pocahontas Road, Hughes Lane

$1.3 million irrigation system projected to cut water use by 30% to 50% at Baker City-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course

Baker City woman backing bill that would help herself and other disabled workers

Print Article

Marketplace