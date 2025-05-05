Baker City will soon have a permanent spot for table tennis Published 11:58 am Monday, May 5, 2025

When Ken Krohn saw a story about concrete table tennis structures in Canada, he thought it would be a fine project for the Baker City Rotary Club.

After all, that story was in The Rotarian, a monthly magazine mailed to every member of Rotary.

Krohn is the current club president. He saw the idea several years ago, but it took some time to raise the money.

The table, made of concrete and weighing 3,000 pounds, costs $2,800. The shipping is $3,100. Also, a concrete pad, measuring about 21 feet by 9 feet, is required to secure the table.

“That was by far the best price I could get,” he said.

Krohn said the project was funded by local Rotary fundraisers, a grant from the Rotary District Foundation, and a grant from the Leo Adler Community Fund.

The concrete was poured last week in Geiser-Pollman Park, near the playground. He said the table should arrive in three to four weeks.

“It’ll be installed within a day of being delivered,” he said.

The table sits on four ball-shaped legs, and has a permanent stainless steel net.

Users can bring their own paddles and balls, or check out a set at the Baker County Public Library located across the river from the park. The library paddles and balls will be due back the same day.

Krohn said a bench and sign will be installed later — both are being built by Natural Structures in Baker City.

“When it’s all done, we’ll have a ribbon cutting,” he said.

The original table tennis project started with Rotarian Dianne Moore in Toronto, Canada. Now, that country has more than 100 concrete table tennis sites.