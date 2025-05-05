BAKER BOYS GOLF: Bulldogs fourth at state tournament preview event Published 5:10 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

BLUE RIVER — The Baker boys golf team placed fourth in a 12-team tournament Monday, May 5, at Tokatee Golf Club east of Eugene, a preview for the Class 4A state tournament later this month that will take place on the same course.

Baker’s top four scores totaled 354 strokes. Marist Catholic was first at 318, Seaside second at 339, and Marshfield third at 341. Pendleton/Griswold, Baker’s district competitor, was fifth at 356, two shots behind the Bulldogs.

Individually, Baker’s Eli Long placed fourth with a 5-over par round of 77.

Jace Whitford tied for 14th with a round of 84, Jake Holden tied for 26th with a 91, Palmer Chandler tied for 29th at 92, and Jaxon Logsdon and Grant Gambleton tied for 35th with rounds of 94.

(Baker’s total was based on the top four scores from the top five seeded players — Long, Holden, Chandler, Logsdon and Gambleton. Whitford, who was seeded sixth, didn’t have his score counted toward the team total.)

North Bend’s Owen Bascom was the medalist with a 4-under par round of 68, the only player to break par.

Baker hosts the district tournament May 9-10 at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Baker City. The girls district tournament will be May 12-13, also at Quail Ridge.